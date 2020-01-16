Just to follow up on our Odell Beckham Jr. posts, an arrest warrant was issued today for the ex-LSU and current NFL star after a video surfaced online of him spanking a police officer after the national championship game:

Report: Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after post-championship encounter with officer https://t.co/TkIbJaYYN1 pic.twitter.com/GvDXVPC1Yi — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) January 16, 2020

According to reports, OBJ is charged with simple battery:

The NOPD now confirms Odell Beckham is wanted for Simple Battery. The charge stems from in incident in the LSU locker room at the dome after the Tigers won the national football championship. The Cleveland Browns and former LSU wide receiver allegedly spanked a police officer. — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 16, 2020

Here’s the video again ICYMI:

Per multiple outlets, an arrest warrant has been issued for #Browns WR Odell Beckham. He is being charged with simple battery. He slapped the ass of a cop during #LSU's post-game locker room celebration. Happy Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WbD5NqNh7x — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 16, 2020

Series of events:

– #LSU wins national title

– One of its most famous alums gives $100 handshakes to players on field of said game

– Players light celebration cigars in locker room

– Cop threatens to arrest players

– Famous alum slaps ass of cop

– Arrest warrant issued for alum pic.twitter.com/RcXH78jNJv — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 16, 2020

