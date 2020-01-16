Just to follow up on our Odell Beckham Jr. posts, an arrest warrant was issued today for the ex-LSU and current NFL star after a video surfaced online of him spanking a police officer after the national championship game:

According to reports, OBJ is charged with simple battery:

Here’s the video again ICYMI:

In summary:

***

