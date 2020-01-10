Meet Arjav Rawal, a California high school student and former Eric Swalwell volunteer who — AGAIN — scooped everyone and released the latest Iowa poll sponsored by the Des Moine Register and CNN early:
Congrats to our very own @ArjavRawal for the high profile scoop! https://t.co/FDjo0pOMZk
— High School Dems (@hsdems) January 11, 2020
Here’s his tweet before the DMR or CNN had released the numbers:
UPDATE: I GOT IT
CNN/Des Moines Register Iowa caucus poll (Jan. 2-8, MoE +/- 3.7 percentage points):
Sanders 20% (+5 since Nov. 8-13)
Warren 17% (+1)
Buttigieg 16% (-9)
Biden 15% (=)
More to come after the jump
— Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 10, 2020
smfh CNN *STILL* can't get their act together
— Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 10, 2020
41 minutes later, the DMR tweeted it out:
🚨🚨🚨 NEW #IOWAPOLL 🚨🚨🚨
Sanders: 20% (+5)
Warren: 17% (+1)
Buttigieg: 16% (-9)
Biden: 15% (-)
Klobuchar: 6% (-)
Yang: 5% (+2)
Booker: 3% (-)
Steyer: 2% (-1)
Gabbard: 2% (-1)
Bloomberg: 1% (-1)
Not sure: 11% (+6)
No other candidate polled above 0%. https://t.co/zI54dRncgk
— Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) January 10, 2020
Now, the reason he’s doing this is hilarious. It’s because CNN “employs morons” and he has a “vendetta” against the cable news channel:
https://t.co/dCzGgPRjPa pic.twitter.com/yX9QlUkQy1
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) January 11, 2020
The New York Times refused to print who he was talking about, however. It’s Chris Cillizza and Rick Santorum:
Marc didn't put it in the article for obvious reasons, but I did specifically single out Cillizza and Rick Santorum during our phone conversation.
— Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 11, 2020
And LOL:
Sorry to disappoint folks. Hopefully they'll continue on this newfound path of progress by firing @CillizzaCNN next. https://t.co/bIm7Lx74dA
— Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 10, 2020
Rawal’s trick? He’s successfully guessed the URLS for the polls:
Amazing.
Three times now, @ArjavRawal has tweeted the Iowa poll results before their official releasehttps://t.co/nkU3r2zLee pic.twitter.com/KxkgiUe4i4
— Matt Hodges (@hodgesmr) January 11, 2020
Well done.
***