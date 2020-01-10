Meet Arjav Rawal, a California high school student and former Eric Swalwell volunteer who — AGAIN — scooped everyone and released the latest Iowa poll sponsored by the Des Moine Register and CNN early:

Congrats to our very own @ArjavRawal for the high profile scoop! https://t.co/FDjo0pOMZk — High School Dems (@hsdems) January 11, 2020

Here’s his tweet before the DMR or CNN had released the numbers:

UPDATE: I GOT IT CNN/Des Moines Register Iowa caucus poll (Jan. 2-8, MoE +/- 3.7 percentage points):

Sanders 20% (+5 since Nov. 8-13)

Warren 17% (+1)

Buttigieg 16% (-9)

Biden 15% (=) More to come after the jump — Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 10, 2020

smfh CNN *STILL* can't get their act together — Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 10, 2020

41 minutes later, the DMR tweeted it out:

🚨🚨🚨 NEW #IOWAPOLL 🚨🚨🚨 Sanders: 20% (+5)

Warren: 17% (+1)

Buttigieg: 16% (-9)

Biden: 15% (-)

Klobuchar: 6% (-)

Yang: 5% (+2)

Booker: 3% (-)

Steyer: 2% (-1)

Gabbard: 2% (-1)

Bloomberg: 1% (-1)

Not sure: 11% (+6) No other candidate polled above 0%. https://t.co/zI54dRncgk — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) January 10, 2020

Now, the reason he’s doing this is hilarious. It’s because CNN “employs morons” and he has a “vendetta” against the cable news channel:

The New York Times refused to print who he was talking about, however. It’s Chris Cillizza and Rick Santorum:

Marc didn't put it in the article for obvious reasons, but I did specifically single out Cillizza and Rick Santorum during our phone conversation. — Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 11, 2020

And LOL:

Sorry to disappoint folks. Hopefully they'll continue on this newfound path of progress by firing @CillizzaCNN next. https://t.co/bIm7Lx74dA — Arjav "NO WAR WITH IRAN" Rawal (@ArjavRawal) January 10, 2020

Rawal’s trick? He’s successfully guessed the URLS for the polls:

Amazing. Three times now, @ArjavRawal has tweeted the Iowa poll results before their official releasehttps://t.co/nkU3r2zLee pic.twitter.com/KxkgiUe4i4 — Matt Hodges (@hodgesmr) January 11, 2020

Well done.

***