Well, there goes this morning’s news cycle. President Trump just responded to Great Thunberg getting named as TIME’s Person of the Year:

But will they take they bait?

Narrator: They took the bait:

Journos got in on it, too:

Sure, drag Melania into it:

What could go wrong?

We don’t *think* he was making a “Netflix and chill” joke, but who knows:

Sure. But Dems are making TikTok videos and that’s somehow better behavior?

And, remember, they don’t pick sides:

We’ll admit he could have used his account to actually make a really good point:

WAIT, IT’S NOT FRIDAY?!

And here’s Greta’s response which should lengthen this story into a full-day affair:

***

