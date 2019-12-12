Well, there goes this morning’s news cycle. President Trump just responded to Great Thunberg getting named as TIME’s Person of the Year:
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
But will they take they bait?
And this is how he triggers everyone today. He plays you like violins and it amuses me. #ChillGreta. https://t.co/XJyFu0B5Z5
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 12, 2019
Narrator: They took the bait:
What a bastard.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 12, 2019
Journos got in on it, too:
The president started his morning attacking a child.
— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 12, 2019
The President of the United States is trash talking the teenage girl who was named Time Person of the Year through a quote tweet of the star of "Touched by an Angel." Just another normal day in 2019. https://t.co/G3RVkA1rOv
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 12, 2019
Our president is bullying a teen on Twitter. #BeBest https://t.co/3VDoodxIfj
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) December 12, 2019
Are you high
— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) December 12, 2019
Sure, drag Melania into it:
Be Best! https://t.co/Ermw1IVOTA
— Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) December 12, 2019
What could go wrong?
"I hope that like I do, you will consider using their negative words as motivation to do all you can to bring awareness and understanding about responsible online behavior" — First Lady Melania Trump https://t.co/fCPYpz8Dml
— Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) December 12, 2019
We don’t *think* he was making a “Netflix and chill” joke, but who knows:
thanks, Creepy https://t.co/gVWnoESNgo
— Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) December 12, 2019
Sure. But Dems are making TikTok videos and that’s somehow better behavior?
President of the most powerful country on earth takes on a teenager: https://t.co/TDmZBxybkB
— Umer Ali (@IamUmer1) December 12, 2019
And, remember, they don’t pick sides:
There is no bottom https://t.co/qcB7xpD8Dw
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 12, 2019
We’ll admit he could have used his account to actually make a really good point:
This is a textbook example of a tweet that will make all but Trump's hardest-core supporters cringe. Mocking a 16 year old girl (even if she is a public figure now) isn't a good look. He'd be better off expressing pity over how she's being used by adults. https://t.co/2PagKzNxLy
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 12, 2019
WAIT, IT’S NOT FRIDAY?!
at least today's friday https://t.co/MIXOWx8cdQ
— Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) December 12, 2019
And here’s Greta’s response which should lengthen this story into a full-day affair:
