Well, there goes this morning’s news cycle. President Trump just responded to Great Thunberg getting named as TIME’s Person of the Year:

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

But will they take they bait?

And this is how he triggers everyone today. He plays you like violins and it amuses me. #ChillGreta. https://t.co/XJyFu0B5Z5 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 12, 2019

Narrator: They took the bait:

What a bastard. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 12, 2019

Journos got in on it, too:

The president started his morning attacking a child. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 12, 2019

The President of the United States is trash talking the teenage girl who was named Time Person of the Year through a quote tweet of the star of "Touched by an Angel." Just another normal day in 2019. https://t.co/G3RVkA1rOv — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 12, 2019

Our president is bullying a teen on Twitter. #BeBest https://t.co/3VDoodxIfj — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) December 12, 2019

Are you high — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) December 12, 2019

Sure, drag Melania into it:

What could go wrong?

"I hope that like I do, you will consider using their negative words as motivation to do all you can to bring awareness and understanding about responsible online behavior" — First Lady Melania Trump https://t.co/fCPYpz8Dml — Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) December 12, 2019

We don’t *think* he was making a “Netflix and chill” joke, but who knows:

Sure. But Dems are making TikTok videos and that’s somehow better behavior?

President of the most powerful country on earth takes on a teenager: https://t.co/TDmZBxybkB — Umer Ali (@IamUmer1) December 12, 2019

And, remember, they don’t pick sides:

There is no bottom https://t.co/qcB7xpD8Dw — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 12, 2019

We’ll admit he could have used his account to actually make a really good point:

This is a textbook example of a tweet that will make all but Trump's hardest-core supporters cringe. Mocking a 16 year old girl (even if she is a public figure now) isn't a good look. He'd be better off expressing pity over how she's being used by adults. https://t.co/2PagKzNxLy — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 12, 2019

WAIT, IT’S NOT FRIDAY?!

at least today's friday https://t.co/MIXOWx8cdQ — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) December 12, 2019

And here’s Greta’s response which should lengthen this story into a full-day affair:

***