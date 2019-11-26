Well, if this whole being president thing doesn’t work out — and it’s not working out — Kamala Harris can always just host a cooking show.

Here she is cooking the Indian dish masala dosa with Hollywood’s Mindy Kaling:

And it’s really weird how quickly our blue-check betters forgot about Indian-American Bobby Jindal, isn’t it:

Trending

Kamala was actually really good during this segment! She should do more of them once she drops out of the race:

And since she’s not gaining traction as an African-American candidate, why not try the Asian-American angle?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Kamala Harris