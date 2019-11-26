Well, if this whole being president thing doesn’t work out — and it’s not working out — Kamala Harris can always just host a cooking show.

Here she is cooking the Indian dish masala dosa with Hollywood’s Mindy Kaling:

Who else keeps their spices in Taster’s Choice jars? ⁰⁰Turns out @MindyKaling and I have more in common than we initially thought. WATCH: https://t.co/hqqL2oYb3d pic.twitter.com/9dgQUjKeZF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 26, 2019

And it’s really weird how quickly our blue-check betters forgot about Indian-American Bobby Jindal, isn’t it:

Another reminder of the historic diversity of the 2020 presidential field: @KamalaHarris is only the second Indian American to ever seek the White House. (Thank you @DGQuoVadimus for the reminder!) This is a fun and tasty way to call it out. https://t.co/J7wriNj1xV — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) November 26, 2019

Kamala was actually really good during this segment! She should do more of them once she drops out of the race:

Dear 12 Year Old Me, One day, one of the funniest people on tv will cook a meal with a progressive US Senator who happens to be running for President & they’ll both be strong Indian American women. -Your Future Self https://t.co/zTQdOMllj1 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 26, 2019

And since she’s not gaining traction as an African-American candidate, why not try the Asian-American angle?

Love this! Also: Semi-related but it annoys me when outlets like NBC Asian America and other #AAPI sites treat Andrew Yang as the only #AsianAmerican candidate. Kamala's right there! https://t.co/4BYWtDepMq — Jenny Lam (@TheJennyLam) November 26, 2019

