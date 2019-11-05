The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway called out Rep. Justin Amash for once saying, “Let’s hear from the whistleblower so we can clear the president or hold him accountable” but now accusing President Trump and his supporters of trying to “protect government corruption” over calls for his or her identity to be unmasked.

THREAD ==>

You see, by “Let’s hear from the whistleblower” he didn’t really mean “hear” — he meant “read what he or she said”:

We also remember when Rep. Adam Schiff changed his tune from wanting to hear testimony to nope:

Oh, and the president will get to confront the whistleblower directly at trial so why not just do it now?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: whistleblower