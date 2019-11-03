McDonald’s has fired it CEO, Steve Easterbrook, after he admitted to a consensual relationship with an employee:

JUST IN: McDonald's fires CEO Steve Easterbrook after relationship with employee https://t.co/yrZ2Z1EKlU pic.twitter.com/4p3yg7bAcB — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2019

Hardest hit? Katie Hill and her double-standard narrative:

Is this that double standard Katie Hill was talking about? https://t.co/i20J6uni6k — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) November 3, 2019

Katie Hill gave a speech about double standards. Well … https://t.co/ahZo6TGVt1 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 3, 2019

But Katie Hill and the media said she was held to an unfair double standard https://t.co/Vck4zlcKtZ — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) November 3, 2019

Has he considered giving a speech about how he's the real victim here? https://t.co/J55arEbIKM — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 3, 2019

