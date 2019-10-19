Just to update you on a story we told you about on Thursday regarding a Madison, Wisc. school security guard who was fired after a student called him the n-word and he responded by telling the student not to call him the n-word. . .

. . .Twitchy regular Cher is actually doing a good thing and offering to pay his legal bill if he sues the district:

He should sue. But in the meantime, The Boys and Girls Club gave him a job as he appeals his firing:

And the board is “reexamining” the policy that gets the target of racist abuse fired for telling the person to stop saying the racist word:

Don’t do it, don’t do it. . .

“If only the school district could turn back time”:

Nailed it!

But, really. Thank you Cher! (Bet you never thought we’d write that)

***

