Just to update you on a story we told you about on Thursday regarding a Madison, Wisc. school security guard who was fired after a student called him the n-word and he responded by telling the student not to call him the n-word. . .
'WTAF?' Madison, Wisc., high school fires black security guard for using the N-word — to tell a verbally abusive student not to call him the N-word https://t.co/bFYO2IsqDh
. . .Twitchy regular Cher is actually doing a good thing and offering to pay his legal bill if he sues the district:
How Can Ppl Be This Disrespectful⁉️A Beloved,Man of Color Just Passed,& Our Nations Mourning Him.Cong.Elijah Cummings FOUGHT FOR JUSTICE.He Was loved & Feared. If You Want To sue MMSD Ed.Board I Will Incur Your expenses.🕊EC
He should sue. But in the meantime, The Boys and Girls Club gave him a job as he appeals his firing:
Luckily he got another job already – at least until he gets his school job back. https://t.co/97GnJxCKaJ
And the board is “reexamining” the policy that gets the target of racist abuse fired for telling the person to stop saying the racist word:
"I shouldn't be punished because I have the right to tell somebody not to call me this word"– an emotional plea from a security guard fired from West High for repeating the n-word when asking a student to stop calling him that. MMSD's education board will be reexamining policies pic.twitter.com/zlhSOShKW5
“If only the school district could turn back time”:
If only the school district could turn back time https://t.co/gBtu2bjP9i
Nailed it!
Dad joke level GRANDMASTER
But, really. Thank you Cher! (Bet you never thought we’d write that)
