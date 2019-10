Shot, at 7:59 p.m: Twitchy favorite Pat Sajak is “all goose-bumpy waiting” for the start of tonight’s 3-hour-long Dem debate on CNN:

I’m all goose-bumpy waiting for it to start. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) October 15, 2019

Chaser, 3 minutes later:

I’m done. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) October 16, 2019

Nailed it:

Smartest man here — H.E. Pennypacker (@TanoG4) October 16, 2019

How many Americans will agree with Pat once the ratings come out?

