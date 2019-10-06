Former Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen spotted this awful children’s book on Che Guevara at a local Miami bookstore while looking to pick up a few titles to read to her grandson’s kindergarten class:
Mañana, I’m honored to read a book for #HispanicHeritageMonth to my 3 year old grandson’s class but this is the selection of outstanding Hispanics at my local @BooksandBooks:
Che Guevara
Frida
Cesar Chavez
Sonia Sotomayor
Apparently, there are no conservative Hispanics pic.twitter.com/7WBcvzMhcq
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019
He just wanted to help people!
This kid’s book, Who Was Che Guevara, is a gem of propaganda:
Che joined Castro so he could “start helping people fight for their rights.”
Fidel Castro “defended the poor of his country”.
I think I just threw up a little bit.
Don’t think I have found the book I want yet… pic.twitter.com/swmUjYm5xH
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019
They seem to have left this part out:
Say it with me, children: Che was a homophobic racist butcher https://t.co/rfN0ycZVmx
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 6, 2019
What’s nice to read is that she wants to keep this apolitical, as it should be:
Ha, @MarcACaputo, but I’m just looking for a sweet kids book celebrating #HispanicHeritageMonth.
I’m not trying to make a political statement.
Dustin is only 3 years old.
The book selection is way leftist.
I prefer to buy at independent book stores but goodness gracious… https://t.co/5d2UkU6uaZ
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019
And here are her choices:
Okee dokee, here are my selections for Dustin’s class.
* Coco
* They Did What: 50 Unbelievable Women (I will kinda read the chapter on Celia Cruz)
All good.
Lista para mañana y los niños de tres añitos.
And I will pick up @pinecrestbakery croquetas!
Que mañanita! pic.twitter.com/5ED09iaZwo
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019
And we will go out on a limb and say the croquetas will be the big hit of the day.
