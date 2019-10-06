Former Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen spotted this awful children’s book on Che Guevara at a local Miami bookstore while looking to pick up a few titles to read to her grandson’s kindergarten class:

Mañana, I’m honored to read a book for #HispanicHeritageMonth to my 3 year old grandson’s class but this is the selection of outstanding Hispanics at my local ⁦@BooksandBooks⁩: Che Guevara

Frida

Cesar Chavez

Sonia Sotomayor Apparently, there are no conservative Hispanics pic.twitter.com/7WBcvzMhcq — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019

He just wanted to help people!

This kid’s book, Who Was Che Guevara, is a gem of propaganda: Che joined Castro so he could “start helping people fight for their rights.” Fidel Castro “defended the poor of his country”. I think I just threw up a little bit. Don’t think I have found the book I want yet… pic.twitter.com/swmUjYm5xH — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019

They seem to have left this part out:

Say it with me, children: Che was a homophobic racist butcher https://t.co/rfN0ycZVmx — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 6, 2019

What’s nice to read is that she wants to keep this apolitical, as it should be:

Ha, @MarcACaputo, but I’m just looking for a sweet kids book celebrating #HispanicHeritageMonth. I’m not trying to make a political statement. Dustin is only 3 years old. The book selection is way leftist. I prefer to buy at independent book stores but goodness gracious… https://t.co/5d2UkU6uaZ — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019

And here are her choices:

Okee dokee, here are my selections for Dustin’s class. * Coco

* They Did What: 50 Unbelievable Women (I will kinda read the chapter on Celia Cruz) All good. Lista para mañana y los niños de tres añitos. And I will pick up ⁦@pinecrestbakery⁩ croquetas! Que mañanita! pic.twitter.com/5ED09iaZwo — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 6, 2019

And we will go out on a limb and say the croquetas will be the big hit of the day.

