The NYT, ABC News and the WSJ are reporting that the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, now has an attorney of his own to handle the ongoing congressional inquiries:

JON SALE, longtime friend of Giuliani, confirms he’s representing the president’s lawyer in the congressional inquiries. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 1, 2019

Attorney Jon Sale confirms to ABC he has been hired by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani related to the congressional inquiry. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 1, 2019

Update: The president’s lawyer has lawyered up. Rudy Giuliani confirms he has asked Jon Sale, a former assistant special Watergate prosecutor, to represent him in congressional investigations.https://t.co/X8wS1SkVHf — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 1, 2019

Rudy apparently knows Sale from law school:

SALE was an assistant special Watergate prosecutor and a law school classmate of Giuliani. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 1, 2019

Last night, he tweeted that he is giving his subpoena “appropriate consideration”:

I have received a subpoena signed only by Democrat Chairs who have prejudged this case. It raises significant issues concerning legitimacy and constitutional and legal issues including,inter alia, attorney client and other privileges. It will be given appropriate consideration. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 30, 2019

And now we have a brand new MAGA definition:

MAGA: Making attorneys get attorneys. — RknRandy (@RknRandy) October 1, 2019

***