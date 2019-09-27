Earlier today, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters that the House was ready to move forward quickly on impeachment:

Intel Chair Schiff: “have already begun reaching out to witnesses, are going to begin noticing depositions/interviews as soon as next wk, we are going to hold hrngs as soon as we can. We expect…more subpoenas to go out first thing next wk as well so we are moving w/ all speed” — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 27, 2019

Intel Chair Schiff: “will do everything we can to proceed methodically but swiftly but we expect the admin is going to do everything they can to shut us down…every effort by the Administration to slow us down will only add to the case against them for obstruction of Congress” — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 27, 2019

And then House Dems delivered. According to reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been subpoenaed and other State Department officials have been scheduled for depositions (although it’s not clear that these State Department officials have agreed to sit for depositions):

BREAKING: House Foreign Affairs Committee has subpoenaed Mike Pompeo for Ukraine docs. The following State Dept officials have also been scheduled for depositions. pic.twitter.com/ouWRCopVHJ — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 27, 2019

Dems told Sec. Pompeo specifically that the documents requested will be “part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees”:

“The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees. Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry” —Engel, Schiff, Cummings in their letter to Pompeo — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 27, 2019

Requests have gone out to the Office of Management and Budget as well:

NEW: Budget Chair Yarmuth + Approps Chair Lowey request docs & info re OMB’s involvement in the withholding of foreign aid funding for Ukraine by October 1, 2019 in letter to OMB Director/Acting WH COS Mulvaney + Acting OMB Director Russell Vought — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 27, 2019

And Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would go to trial “immediately” if the House impeaches the president:

McConnell on impeachment: "If the House were to act, the Senate immediately goes into a trial.” https://t.co/Zd8rj8jvp0 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 27, 2019

