Earlier today, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters that the House was ready to move forward quickly on impeachment:

And then House Dems delivered. According to reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been subpoenaed and other State Department officials have been scheduled for depositions (although it’s not clear that these State Department officials have agreed to sit for depositions):

Trending

Dems told Sec. Pompeo specifically that the documents requested will be “part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees”:

Requests have gone out to the Office of Management and Budget as well:

And Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would go to trial “immediately” if the House impeaches the president:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Schiffimpeachment