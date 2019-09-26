The media has been sharing only a portion of Sen. Ben Sasse’s statement on the whistleblower report which he reviewed last night and it’s left the impression that the Nebraska Republican singled out only Republicans.

CBS News’ Alan He, for example:

And here’s CNN’s Jeff Zeleny:

Jonathan Martin, NYT:

But this is just part of what the senator said. Here’s the full statement which cautions everyone, including Dems and the media, “should slow down”:

This partial quote is causing quite a stir. Here’s former Trump-enabler Mika Brzezinski:

Failed presidential candidate Evan McMullin weighed in with this hot take:

And that earned him this smack down from Ben Sasse’s comms director, James Wegman:

Just take the L, Egg McMuffin, and leave us alone.

***

