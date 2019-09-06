And we’re not done with this story yet as NOAA just issued a statement criticizing the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, AL for that tweet correcting President Trump on Sunday, September 1:

Here’s the full statement:

And here’s the tweet NOAA said should never have been sent:

Now, NOAA did provide a graphic in that statement that shows the probability of Tropical-Storm-Force-Winds striking Alabama and at 8 PM on Sunday — the day of the NWS Birmingham tweet — NOAA still showed a portion of Alabama in the 5%-10% range:

But even with President Trump now showing he was technically correct, the media is already set to ask more questions:

We can hear the FOIA requests getting typed up right now:

