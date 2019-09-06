And we’re not done with this story yet as NOAA just issued a statement criticizing the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, AL for that tweet correcting President Trump on Sunday, September 1:

NOAA now issuing a correction after Birmingham NWS contradicted Trump: “The Birmingham National Weather Service’s Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 6, 2019

Here’s the full statement:

NOAA releases a Friday evening, unattributed statement disavowing the NWS Birmingham tweet from Sunday saying Dorian wasn’t going to impact Alabama. pic.twitter.com/4OfuM6iESo — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) September 6, 2019

And here’s the tweet NOAA said should never have been sent:

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

Now, NOAA did provide a graphic in that statement that shows the probability of Tropical-Storm-Force-Winds striking Alabama and at 8 PM on Sunday — the day of the NWS Birmingham tweet — NOAA still showed a portion of Alabama in the 5%-10% range:

But even with President Trump now showing he was technically correct, the media is already set to ask more questions:

What prompted this NOAA statement? Did someone in particular ask for it? Unclear! — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 6, 2019

We can hear the FOIA requests getting typed up right now:

Wow. NOAA throws the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham, Alabama under the bus. Should be some interesting FOIA emails there. https://t.co/9Wpzsih9Bh — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 6, 2019

