And we’re not done with this story yet as NOAA just issued a statement criticizing the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, AL for that tweet correcting President Trump on Sunday, September 1:
NOAA now issuing a correction after Birmingham NWS contradicted Trump: “The Birmingham National Weather Service’s Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 6, 2019
Here’s the full statement:
NOAA releases a Friday evening, unattributed statement disavowing the NWS Birmingham tweet from Sunday saying Dorian wasn’t going to impact Alabama. pic.twitter.com/4OfuM6iESo
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) September 6, 2019
And here’s the tweet NOAA said should never have been sent:
Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx
— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019
Now, NOAA did provide a graphic in that statement that shows the probability of Tropical-Storm-Force-Winds striking Alabama and at 8 PM on Sunday — the day of the NWS Birmingham tweet — NOAA still showed a portion of Alabama in the 5%-10% range:
But even with President Trump now showing he was technically correct, the media is already set to ask more questions:
What prompted this NOAA statement? Did someone in particular ask for it? Unclear!
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 6, 2019
We can hear the FOIA requests getting typed up right now:
Wow. NOAA throws the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham, Alabama under the bus.
Should be some interesting FOIA emails there. https://t.co/9Wpzsih9Bh
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 6, 2019
