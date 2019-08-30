President Trump, in what could be his best trolling yet, shared what appears to be a photo from an intelligence briefing showing the aftermath of a failed satellite launch in Iran:

According to media reports, this photo was included in his intelligence briefing earlier today:

Now, did the photo come from a satellite?

Or did a drone or spyplane snap the photo:

As you might expect, the president is under fire for sharing such a sensitive photo:

President Trump told reporters before leaving for Camp David that he had the right to release the photo:

***

