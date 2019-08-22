Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted out this warning to Dems who want to get rid of the legislative filibuster, saying “You may regret this sooner than you think”:

He’s, of course, referring to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid who got rid of the filibuster for judicial nominees during the Obama administration:

That tweet was followed by a link to his op-ed in today’s NYT where he defended the filibuster as a “core part of our constitutional order”:

And that we don’t need a “second House of Representatives”:

From the New York Times:

You’ll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think.”

That was my warning to Senate Democrats in November 2013. Their leader, Harry Reid, had just persuaded them to trample longstanding Senate rules and precedents. Now that some Democrats are proposing further radical changes to the Senate’s functioning, it is instructive to recall what happened next.

Of the top Dems running for president, only Elizabeth Warren has called for its termination:

We warned you before, but they just don’t listen:

