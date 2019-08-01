Joe Biden, who will be 77 in November, made 9 gaffes last night by our count at last night’s CNN debate in Detroit.

They are. . .

1. As we told you last night, Joe Biden literally started the debate off with an open-mic gaffe when he was heard saying to Kamala Harris, “go easy on me kid”:

'Go easy on me kid!': Joe Biden greets Kamala Harris on debate stage with an instant gaffe https://t.co/hE9iFUw6S8 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 1, 2019

2. Biden said the maximum copy under his health plan would be $1000. He meant deductible:

Did Biden just mix up his own plan? Confused $1,000 deductible cap with $1k copay. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) August 1, 2019

I'm pretty sure Biden said "copay" when he meant "deductible" and there is no greater mystery there — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) August 1, 2019

3. Biden said Kamala Harris’ Medicare for All plan would cost only $3 trillion over 10 years. It’s $30 trillion:

Joe Biden taking apart Kamala Harris's plan: "The plan no no matter how you cut it will cost $3 trillion … It will require middle taxes to go up … What happens in the meantime?" (Biden meant $30T) Harris: My plan is about allowing people to sign up. … We need to act now. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 1, 2019

4. Biden said he would send insurance executives to prison for selling opioids. He likely meant pharmaceutical executives:

At tonight's debate, Biden again said he would jail *insurance* executives for their *opioid* policies. It's either a consistent slip of the tongue, or an unusual attack — criticism has focused on drug companies or doctors for pushing opioids, not insurers. pic.twitter.com/2lFhCl83Td — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 1, 2019

5. He called Sen. Cory Booker the “future president”:

Biden has a slip of the tongue and referred to Booker as president, and walked it back by calling him a “future president.”

Booker: “Well first of all, I’m grateful that he endorsed my presidency already.” — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) August 1, 2019

6. He said the United States is “responsible for 15% of all the pollution in this country.” He meant globally:

"First of all, we're responsible for 15% of all the pollution in this country."

– Actual nonsensical quote from Dem presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, said during the second Dem presidential candidate debate as he was beginning to speak on the issue of climate change. — 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚔 𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚞𝚎𝚕𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@markcsamuelson) August 1, 2019

7. Biden referred to the TPP trade deal as “TTP”:

Did Biden say TTP? — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) August 1, 2019

8. In his closing remarks, Biden said we can’t afford 8 more years of Donald Trump. As we all know, Trump can serve for only one more term:

OMG Biden just screwed himself…8 MORE years of Donald Trump?? Can't he do math. What a botch. #DemDebate — John C. Dvorak (@THErealDVORAK) August 1, 2019

And, finally, No. 9.

Biden ended the entire debate with the biggest flub of all, telling supporters to “go to Joe 30330” as if it were a website. He meant “Text Joe to 30330”:

Joe Biden ended his debate night with a viral gaffe. He stared straight into the camera and said: “If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight.” Cue immediate confusion. (Viewers concluded Biden meant to tell his supporters to text his name to the number.) pic.twitter.com/vsYm4eHkgG — POLITICO (@politico) August 1, 2019

Ready to lead?

