Sen. Lindsey Graham brought some much-needed sanity to the ongoing liberal outrage over President Trump saying he may accept dirt on the eventual Dem nominee from a foreign power. TL;DR version: Libs should be just as outraged over the Steele dossier and Sen. Graham wants to fight both types of meddling.

First, I believe that it should be practice for all public officials who are contacted by a foreign government with an offer of assistance to their campaign – either directly or indirectly – to inform the FBI and reject the offer. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

I made this point to FBI Director Wray during his confirmation hearings. https://t.co/9ZosfuIzaa — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

But this has not been recent practice and we saw that come to a head during the 2016 presidential campaign. During that race, we had a major American political party hire a foreign national, Christopher Steele, to dig up dirt on an American presidential candidate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

As if that was not bad enough, the foreign national compiled an unverified dossier that was then used by the FBI to obtain a warrant against an American citizen and surveil an American presidential campaign. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

It has also come to light that the foreign national had a well-known political bias, was doing everything in his power to harm an American candidate’s electoral chances, and sought to directly influence who the American people elected as their next president. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

American electoral campaigns should be run by, for, and decided by the American people. Foreign influence in our electoral process is and has been a problem. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

One of the corrective actions that I am pursuing is to ensure that foreign political operatives cannot be allowed to manipulate the American political system. Changes of this nature will serve our democracy well. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

Finally, the outrage some of my Democratic colleagues are raising about President Trump’s comments will hopefully be met with equal outrage that their own party hired a foreign national to do opposition research on President Trump’s campaign…………. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

………..and that information, unverified, was apparently used by the FBI to obtain a warrant against an American citizen. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019

