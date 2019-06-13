Sen. Lindsey Graham brought some much-needed sanity to the ongoing liberal outrage over President Trump saying he may accept dirt on the eventual Dem nominee from a foreign power. TL;DR version: Libs should be just as outraged over the Steele dossier and Sen. Graham wants to fight both types of meddling.

THREAD ==>

Trending

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpLindsey Graham