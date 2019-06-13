Sen. Lindsey Graham brought some much-needed sanity to the ongoing liberal outrage over President Trump saying he may accept dirt on the eventual Dem nominee from a foreign power. TL;DR version: Libs should be just as outraged over the Steele dossier and Sen. Graham wants to fight both types of meddling.
THREAD ==>
First, I believe that it should be practice for all public officials who are contacted by a foreign government with an offer of assistance to their campaign – either directly or indirectly – to inform the FBI and reject the offer.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
I made this point to FBI Director Wray during his confirmation hearings. https://t.co/9ZosfuIzaa
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
But this has not been recent practice and we saw that come to a head during the 2016 presidential campaign.
During that race, we had a major American political party hire a foreign national, Christopher Steele, to dig up dirt on an American presidential candidate.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
As if that was not bad enough, the foreign national compiled an unverified dossier that was then used by the FBI to obtain a warrant against an American citizen and surveil an American presidential campaign.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
It has also come to light that the foreign national had a well-known political bias, was doing everything in his power to harm an American candidate’s electoral chances, and sought to directly influence who the American people elected as their next president.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
American electoral campaigns should be run by, for, and decided by the American people.
Foreign influence in our electoral process is and has been a problem.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
One of the corrective actions that I am pursuing is to ensure that foreign political operatives cannot be allowed to manipulate the American political system.
Changes of this nature will serve our democracy well.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
Finally, the outrage some of my Democratic colleagues are raising about President Trump’s comments will hopefully be met with equal outrage that their own party hired a foreign national to do opposition research on President Trump’s campaign………….
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
………..and that information, unverified, was apparently used by the FBI to obtain a warrant against an American citizen.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 13, 2019
