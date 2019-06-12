You see, we only live in a banana republic when it’s President Trump talking about prosecuting his political rivals. When Dems do it, it’s A-OK:
Would a Harris Administration DOJ prosecute former President Trump on obstruction of justice?
Kamala Harris: "I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes.”https://t.co/wjyXgqhsm0
— Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) June 12, 2019
From NPR:
California Sen. Kamala Harris says that if she’s elected president, her administration’s Department of Justice would likely pursue criminal obstruction of justice charges against a former President Donald Trump.
“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Harris told the NPR Politics Podcast, pointing to the 10 instances of possible obstruction that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailed without making a determination as to whether or not the episodes amounted to criminal conduct.
“There has to be accountability,” Harris added. “I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law.”
The rest here.
***
