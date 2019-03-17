“It’s not about me,” Joe Biden says as he tells the story of how he made his driver stop the car so he could a homeless person “whatever was in my pocket”:

Anyone buying it? This is a pretty good cross-section of skepticism. . .

Independent journo Yashar Ali:

Trending

David Rothkopf representing the Left:

And Donald Trump Jr. on the Right:

And this really was a “Michael Scott” moment:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Joe Biden