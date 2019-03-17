“It’s not about me,” Joe Biden says as he tells the story of how he made his driver stop the car so he could a homeless person “whatever was in my pocket”:
Joe Biden says that he stopped his driver on the way to tonight's state Democratic dinner to give a homeless woman "whatever was in my pocket" — stops sparking applause by saying "no, no, no, it's not about me."
Anyone buying it? This is a pretty good cross-section of skepticism. . .
Independent journo Yashar Ali:
David Rothkopf representing the Left:
Barf. Old school pols gonna old school pol. Happy for the conscience but hold the cheese please.
And Donald Trump Jr. on the Right:
And if he was anything other than a typical lifelong politician he would do it without announcing it to the world. https://t.co/qc14JZbcpP
And this really was a “Michael Scott” moment:
