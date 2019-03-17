“It’s not about me,” Joe Biden says as he tells the story of how he made his driver stop the car so he could a homeless person “whatever was in my pocket”:

Joe Biden says that he stopped his driver on the way to tonight's state Democratic dinner to give a homeless woman "whatever was in my pocket" — stops sparking applause by saying "no, no, no, it's not about me." — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) March 16, 2019

Anyone buying it? This is a pretty good cross-section of skepticism. . .

Independent journo Yashar Ali:

David Rothkopf representing the Left:

Barf. Old school pols gonna old school pol. Happy for the conscience but hold the cheese please. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 17, 2019

And Donald Trump Jr. on the Right:

And if he was anything other than a typical lifelong politician he would do it without announcing it to the world. https://t.co/qc14JZbcpP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 17, 2019

And this really was a “Michael Scott” moment:

***

