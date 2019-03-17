Rep. Dan Crenshaw took to Twitter on Sunday to defend Chelsea Clinton from Linda Sarsour, founder of the Women’s March:
This is the kind of insanity poisoning young minds, and led to the terrible accusations against Chelsea Clinton at NYU.
Chelsea Clinton is not to blame.
Also, if I ever say “I am triggered” non-sarcastically, please kick me out of Congress. https://t.co/rslRLHV1Sq
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 17, 2019
Man, 2019 is bonkers:
You know the left has gone too far when republicans are defending @ChelseaClinton LOL https://t.co/hnzu2UCfi9
— Casey Frey I Will Be Yours (@thenottyler) March 17, 2019
And he’s spot-on with the “I am triggered” nonsense:
@DanCrenshawTX, if I ever heard you claiming to be "Triggered," I'd demand you give your Trident back. I'm confident they don't hand out Stress Cards in BUDS, either.
Sometimes, America needs some bad-asses who are able to survive unpleasantness. That's why we have a SOCOM. https://t.co/8K9m1OU2K5
— Daniel Crowe (@DanielCrowe4OR) March 17, 2019
More Dan Crenshaws, please:
Rep. Crenshaw is one of few adults in congress?
Fact Check: True https://t.co/QaLpMO2cYt
— Ian M Callander (@IanMCallander) March 17, 2019
