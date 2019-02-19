One of the problems with the 2020 Democratic primary is that since there are so many candidates running, there’s bound to be some voter fatigue from those just tired of it all.

Like this hero in Iowa who Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand thought was going to ask a question but instead told the 2020 hopeful, “Sorry, I’m just trying to get some ranch dressing”:

An Iowan tried to walk past Kirsten Gillibrand as she addresses the crowd here at the Airliner in Iowa City. Gillibrand turned toward her, but the Iowan apologized, “Sorry, I’m just trying to get some ranch dressing.” — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

WATCH:

And here's video of the woman "just trying to get some ranch," while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to supporters in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/6PRCVbbIQW — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

Maybe the Ranch Dressing lady should run for president?

POLL: Who do you think should be President in 2020? — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 19, 2019

This occurred at the Airliner Bar in Iowa City:

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand makes a second stop in Iowa today at Airliner Bar in Iowa City, says she will stand up to anyone. “I will stand up to my own party!” she says, “and that’s what Al Franken was about.” Says she couldn’t stay silent anymore. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

The Iowa crowd was tough on her for not declaring her candidacy yet:

First question for Kirsten Gillibrand in Iowa City is about whether or not she’s declared an official presidential campaign (she has not, just an exploratory committee). “Why not do it now?” a voter asks. “Because I want it to be special!” she says, adding she’ll announce soon. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

Gillibrand also said she embraced “all” of the Green New Deal:

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand heads to the bar at the Airliner in Iowa City to address the overflow crowd. A voter asks what part of the Green New Deal she supports. “I support all of it,” she says. pic.twitter.com/tFT5cT2UWN — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

And she joined her colleagues, Senators Harris and Booker, in backtracking on her earlier tough talk on Jussie Smollett:

I asked Senator Kirsten Gillibrand if she wanted to amend her original statement on Jussie Smollett. Here’s what she said: pic.twitter.com/qBUPZPWmrZ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

And this is funny, too. Gillibrand, who likes to brag that she studied Mandarin in her past, doesn’t remember very much of it. Maybe it’s time to change the stump speech?

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand mentioned she studied Mandarin during her speech in Cedar Rapids today, so another reporter and I took advantage to test out our Chinese: pic.twitter.com/zR4Mf8277J — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

***