It’s official:

Bernie Sanders just announced on Vermont Public Radio that he is running for President again. — Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) February 19, 2019

But can he win?

Case for Sanders to win nom: He'll be furthest left in party/electorate moving left. Came in 2nd in 2016/will enter race 1st among those in (if he gets in before Biden). Large field could aid by allowing him to win w/ pluralities/makin it tough for establishment to get rid of him — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 18, 2019

Vox calls him a “frontrunner”:

Bernie Sanders is running for president again. This time, he’s a frontrunner. https://t.co/7OCCsYZH8F — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 19, 2019

The “frontrunner” is already cancelling interviews, though:

Two sources familiar with Sanders media plan told me his first TV interview of the campaign was going to air on @UnivisionNews. But when I checked with two Univision sources they told me that while an interview had been scheduled, it had been canceled. https://t.co/DU1KeVIDV2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 19, 2019

Bernie says he’s running because Donald Trump is “a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe”:

Here it is.@BernieSanders announces 2020 bid on Vermont Public Radio. Says he's running because @realDonaldTrump is an "embarrassment to our country," "a racist, a sexist, a hombophobe, a xenohobe" https://t.co/kazmZasFWZ — Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) February 19, 2019

FIGHT ALL THE PHOBES BERNIE!

