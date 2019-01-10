According to former Sen. Harry Reid, he and now Senator Mitt Romney have patched things up after Reid lied about then-presidential candidate Romney not paying his taxes at the height of the 2012 campaign:
Harry Reid says he buried things with Mitt Romney after the whole ‘didn’t pay taxes’ thing.
“He’s the modern voice Republicans need. I like him,” Reid says
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019
Reid says he met with Romney in Salt Lake City.
“We had a wonderful visit and we shook hands when it was all over,” he says
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019
Well, at least Romney’s op-ed helped end his feud with Harry Reid:
"I think he'll be a great foil against Trump. I think Republcians may even allow him to be nominated, to be the Republican nominee," Harry Reid says about Mitt Romney
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019
If you recall, Reid had no qualms about lying because it accomplished his goal:
Harry Reid Says He ‘Did What Was Necessary’ By Lying About Mitt Romney’s Tax Returns https://t.co/mD8nQnU35s pic.twitter.com/qSVPyggXvt
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2016
This is not someone you have a “wonderful visit” with, Mitt.
***
