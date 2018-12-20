Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing reports that the continuing resolution to keep the government open until February that passed the Senate last night might not yet be a done deal in the House:

Two GOP aides says @SpeakerRyan stepped out of House GOP conf meeting to take call from Trump. Members now leaving unclear if there will be a CR vote today. Fun times ahead. — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) December 20, 2018

.@SpeakerRyan had to leave the conference to take an emergency call from Donald Trump during conference. Wonder if he’s changing his mind….???? — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 20, 2018

Kasie Hunt reporting Paul Ryan, who is never late, is late to presser. And source says Ryan had to take 'emergency' call from Trump on CR. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 20, 2018

THIS: @PresidentTrump called @SpeakerRyan during the House GOP conference, @kasie and I were told per two sources. One member in the room says Ryan has been gone from the meeting for 20-30 minutes. Unclear what topic but obviously many members are concerned re CR — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 20, 2018

.@SpeakerRyan is now 18 minutes late to his final weekly press conference as speaker (fairly unusual for him to be late) Members leaving their conference meeting this morning weren’t too confident a vote on the stop gap will happen today — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) December 20, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan still hasn’t returned to GOP conference meeting, 20-30 minutes after he left to take an emergency call from POTUS. Republicans want a clear signal he will sign the extension of government funding before they vote “yay”. Christmas status: AT RISK — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) December 20, 2018

We’ll keep you posted…

Update: President Trump tweeted this after the call:

When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

And Ryan’s delayed press conference has now been cancelled until after a vote on the CR:

Shutdown drama… Paul Ryan has a call w/ the President this morning.. he also had a press conference scheduled for 10am. Presser delayed until after votes. Read into that what you will. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) December 20, 2018

Stay tuned!