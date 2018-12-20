LOL. Don’t mess with Cocaine Mitch, even if it is your last day in the Senate:
This morning I posted a few moments of video during my last visit to the Senate floor, before the Senate was in session. Sen McConnell’s office called the Sargent at Arms of the Senate to complain that I was not allowed to do that. I want to apologize. It will never happen again.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 20, 2018
An instant classic.
FWIW, here’s the video she posted:
Before she left, McCaskill continued the tradition of carving your name on the desk you will no longer be using:
Last day on the Senate floor. It’s tradition to sign your name on your desk before you leave. I signed my name above the one and only Harry Truman. ❤️ https://t.co/MpBOplYhbd
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 20, 2018
Bye-bye, senator.
***
