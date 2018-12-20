LOL. Don’t mess with Cocaine Mitch, even if it is your last day in the Senate:

An instant classic.

FWIW, here’s the video she posted:

View this post on Instagram

And I’m out.

A post shared by Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) on

Before she left, McCaskill continued the tradition of carving your name on the desk you will no longer be using:

Bye-bye, senator.

Trending

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Claire McCaskillMitch McConnell