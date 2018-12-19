Welp. Let’s seem the media try to blame this stench coming out of the Justice Department this morning on President Trump:
Justice Dept headquarters this morning is overflowing with metaphors, a clogged drain pipe spewing filth where clean water once flowed pic.twitter.com/W2aiSEw250
— Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) December 19, 2018
Whoops:
Breaking Metaphor Update: The Justice Department plumbers (the real and nice kind, not the CREEP-y John Mitchell kind) have fixed the problem, which started at the top floor when someone dumped way more gallons of filthy waste water than the system could handle
— Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) December 19, 2018
It will be funny if the government shuts down before they have a chance to clean it up.
***
