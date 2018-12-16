Remember a few weeks ago when celebrity Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dazzled liberals as she did a livestream from her kitchen?

Sunday night cooking livestream with @Ocasio2018 where she announces @NaureenAkhter will be joining her and maybe soon others will be too. More than 3,000 people watching her on Instagram cook black bean soup from her Bronx apartment. pic.twitter.com/L4HJW9QLU7 — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) November 19, 2018

Well, it’s catching on with possible 2020 candidate Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) giving the technology a spin:

I'm live on Facebook! I’m excited to talk with everyone over the next hour about any questions, comments, or ideas you have. Franklin is also sitting here with me. I am sure he will happily answer a question, too. https://t.co/iryPQ29pp9 — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) December 16, 2018

From his kitchen, of course, because that’s how all the kids are doing it nowadays. Except Sen. Brown is nowhere near the online celebrity as the newly elected Ocasio-Cortez. He only has a little over 500 people watching him right now while she had thousands:

And as more evidence he’s running, he added his dog to the video. Take that, Alexandria!

Franklin has now joined the broadcast pic.twitter.com/WnMUfkZtbU — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) December 16, 2018

He also seemed supportive of Ocasio-Cortez’s plan for a New Green Deal. She really is the new face of the party, isn’t she?

Asked on a Green New Deal, Brown sounds very supportive of it."To me, one of the greatest issues of our time is climate change, period." — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) December 16, 2018

Brown speaks positively of the Green New Deal but doesn't outright endorse it specifically — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) December 16, 2018

As for Brown, he’s currently polling at 1% in Iowa:

FIRST IOWA POLL by SELZER:

BIDEN 32%

SANDERS 19%

BETO 11%

WARREN 8%

HARRIS 5%

BOOKER 4%

BLOOMBERG 3%

KLOBUCHAR 3%

DELANEY 1%

SHERROD 1%

CASTRO 1%https://t.co/xMLwOk1TCl — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 16, 2018

Wow. He’s the only old white man that isn’t polling well in the state. Sad!

***

Related:

RUH-ROH! CNN’s poll of top Democrats for 2020 presidential nominee is not exactly diverse (and missing ONE big name!) https://t.co/q0iOJXJ7MG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2018