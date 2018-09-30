Kellyanne Conway gave an emotional defense of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh during an interview with Jake Tapper this morning on CNN’s “State of the Union,” telling for the first time that she, too, is a “victim of sexual assault.”

.@KellyannePolls to @jaketapper: "I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape. I'm a victim of sexual assault." #CNNSOTU — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 30, 2018

WATCH:

Transcript of Conway’s opener:

“I feel very empathetic frankly for victims of sexual assault sexual harassment and rape that … I’m a victim of sexual assault. I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that. You have to be responsible for your own conduct. This is not Bill Cosby. Those comparisons on your network are a disgrace and the anchor should have called them out. This is not even Bill Clinton. You have Senate Judiciary Committee members who refused to remove Bill Clinton from office after he received oral sex in the Oval Office and lied about it to a grand jury as President of the United States. The hypocrisy is ridiculous. And if not one Senate Judiciary Committee member changes his or her vote because of what they learned from the FBI investigation, that tells you all you need to know about what the president and Judge Kavanaugh has said is a sham. Let’s just be honest what this is about. It’s raw partisan politics. All women can’t, you know, I wan’t those women who were sexually assaulted the other day who were confronting Jeff Flake, ‘God bless them.” But go blame the perpetrator. That’s who is responsible for our sexual assaults. The people who commit them.”

Conway then criticized Tapper for bringing up allegations from women against president Trump, saying “Let’s not always bring Trump in everything that happens in this universe”:

.@KellyannePolls: "Let's not always bring Trump in everything that happens in this universe." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/UzSs2dwpnC — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 30, 2018

On how she can work for Trump despite those allegations. From The Hill:

“People on Twitter and elsewhere are saying right now, ‘oh how can she work for Donald Trump?’ I work for President Trump because he’s so good to the woman who work for him,” she said. “I don’t want to hear it from anybody.”

And on what she tells her 14-year-old son:

Kellyanne Conway on CNN says people ask her how she talks to her daughters about all this, and her feeling is: "How do I talk to my almost 14-year-old son? This is Judge Kavanaugh now. It could be anybody by next week. Respectfully, it could be any man in any position now." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 30, 2018

And:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on whether President Donald Trump believes Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony: “He found her testimony to be credible and compelling” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/BzZXR0rdUs — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 30, 2018

Conway has spoken in the past about being a victim of sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, but this is the first time she’s opened up about sexual assault:

In 2017, Conway claimed she and others were sexually harassed by congressmen during her time working as a Republican political operative in Washington: https://t.co/PrG5mqJYdW https://t.co/A2wKmgVYgt — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) September 30, 2018

***

Related:

UH OH! Kathy Griffin did NOT like Ari Fleischer flipping the Left’s ‘new rules’ script on Maxine Waters, Fleischer fires back https://t.co/f86IaDYvxN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2018

Alyssa Milano cheered on Matt Damon, the guy who defended Louis C.K. and Casey Affleck, for his portrayal of Brett Kavanaugh on SNL https://t.co/0QOU6sLBrP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2018