We’re starting to see some reaction from conservatives on the new piece from Ronan Farrow accusing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of exposing his penis to a woman at a college frat party and “caused her to touch it without her consent.”

Matt Walsh calls the allegations “flimsier than the original”:

Dear Lord. This is insane. She says she was wasted, she was playing a drinking game, she doesn't remember much about that night, and she wasn't even sure until this week whether Brett Kavanaugh was involved. Three other people alleged to be involved denied it. https://t.co/0YS7Ga84kP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2018

This one is even flimsier than the original, and the allegations are coming from someone who admits to being completely inebriated. Give me a break. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2018

More from Walsh:

Let me summarize the "bombshell" from the New Yorker. A woman named Debbie Ramirez is now pretty sure — but she wasn't all that sure until this week — that Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself as a joke while they were both wasted and playing a drinking game at college. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2018

The others alleged to have been at the party deny it. Her friend from college says she never mentioned it happening. Debbie herself was hesitant to say whether Kavanaugh was even involved at all in her initial conversations with the New Yorker. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2018

But after "assessing her memories" and talking to her lawyers, she has now decided that Brett Kavanaugh is the one who showed off his private parts 35 years ago while she and everyone else was drunk. Okay then. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2018

Erick Erickson notices that it took her several days to remember all the details:

So she was reluctant to say Kavanaugh was involved, but having thought it over for several days as his confirmation drew near, she's suddenly sure. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 24, 2018

And that many at the party do not corroborate Rameriez’s account:

Noticing a pattern where the press runs with an accusation and key people all deny it happened. pic.twitter.com/Los5arkoO1 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 24, 2018

Not Ronan Farrow’s best work?

Ronan just permanently ruined his reputation as a non-partisan solid journalist to run with a clearly partisan hit about an alleged college frat prank. These people are unbelievable. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 24, 2018

Not only is the allegation itself rather dumb and not at all comparable to sexual assault, but the story is uncorroborated by anyone. Even the women can’t wasn’t sure about the identity. How does this even get printed? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 24, 2018

This is straight up character assassination with no pauses at this point. pic.twitter.com/6MqUtvDkza — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 24, 2018

More on the denials via The Weekly Standard’s John McCormack:

"One of the male classmates who Ramirez said egged on Kavanaugh denied any memory of the party. 'I don’t think Brett would flash himself to Debbie, or anyone, for that matter,' he said." https://t.co/GH9Ph1nwrA — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 24, 2018

"In a statement, two of those male classmates who Ramirez alleged were involved the incident, the wife of a third male student she said was involved, and three other classmates, Dino Ewing, Louisa Garry and Dan Murphy, disputed Ramirez’s account of events" https://t.co/GH9Ph1nwrA — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) September 24, 2018

Update 1. From Gabriel Malor: “This isn’t about #MeToo, this is about keeping Kavanaugh off the court.”

I want some more time to think over the New Yorker piece, but these two paragraphs together, really underscore the political nature of this claim. This isn't about #MeToo, this is about keeping Kavanaugh off the court. pic.twitter.com/oEi2e44ocT — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 24, 2018

