We’re starting to see some reaction from conservatives on the new piece from Ronan Farrow accusing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of exposing his penis to a woman at a college frat party and “caused her to touch it without her consent.”

Matt Walsh calls the allegations “flimsier than the original”:

More from Walsh:

Erick Erickson notices that it took her several days to remember all the details:

And that many at the party do not corroborate Rameriez’s account:

Not Ronan Farrow’s best work?

More on the denials via The Weekly Standard’s John McCormack:

Update 1. From Gabriel Malor: “This isn’t about #MeToo, this is about keeping Kavanaugh off the court.”

