Here’s the latest on what’s going on behind the scenes with Mitch McConnell and the White House regarding the ongoing confirmation battle for SCOUTS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In summary, it’s no certainty that the Monday hearing even happens and keep your eyes on Cocaine Mitch, whose “priority is the SCOTUS seat, not protecting Kavanaugh every news cycle.”

