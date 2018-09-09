Guys, it’s time to start taking Hurricane Florence seriously:

The latest models all have Florence hitting somewhere near the South Carolina-North Carolina border:

And the storm is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours:

The NHC is warning of “life-threatening” storm surge and freshwater flooding:

In terms of historical comparisons, Joe Bastardi tweets it “could be as strong as Hazel or Hugo,” which were devastating to the area:

But even if Florence maks the turn north and doesn’t come ashore, there is still a major threat of inland flooding akin to what we saw with Hurricane Harvey in Houston:

Meteorologists are worried that Florence will just stall out over the area, like Harvey did last year:

Governors of NC, SC and Virginia have all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm:

***

