Over a thousand Central Americans are marching through Mexico without any issue whatsoever from NAFTA trading partner to the south in an effort to earn refugee status in the United States, and failing that, to potentially enter as illegal immigrants.

Send the National Guard to the border until you can rid Congress of #RepublicansWithoutBalls. We need to elect a Congress that will do something about this #InvasionOfIllegalAliens — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 1, 2018

Well, thankfully we have governors like Greg Abbott of Texas who’s already on the case:

Texas already has the National Guard and Dept. of Public Safety deployed to the border. https://t.co/HFNfC9ckRH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 2, 2018

In the meantime, while the MSM fact-checks the president on his DACA tweets from over the past few days, they're missing the bigger picture … again. Via Ari Fleischer:

Lost in the MSM’s focus on Trump’s DACA tweet is the fact that a caravan of thousands of would-be illegal immigrants is heading to our country. Shouldn’t that be the news? Or does the MSM think our laws are suggestions, and that anyone who wants to come here should be let in? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 2, 2018

Prediction: Trump will win on this as Dems in at risk districts and states are forced to answer Ari’s questions of should anyone who wants to come to the U.S. be let in or not?

