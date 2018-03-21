In an interview with Dutch media, failed first female presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dismissed any talk that President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, might become the actual first female U.S. president:

Host: “Apparently Ivanka Trump wants to be the first female president of the United States…” HRC: “That’s not going to happen.” Host: “No?” HRC: “No.”

But the host didn’t seem convinced that Hillary knew what she was talking about:

Host: “How come?” HRC: “We don’t want any more inexperienced Trumps in the White House.” Host: I think that normally I would like to believe what you’re saying but I’ve also learned after these elections that things that we don’t expect to happen sometimes do happen.” HRC: “Well, that’s true. But, you know — fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. And I think the American people have seen for themselves what happens when a reality TV candidate wins.”

Hillary then went on to predict that Dems would win the House of Representatives come November:

HRC: “And I really believe there’s an enormous amount of pent up energy to take our country back away from the Trump administration. And I believe we have a very good chance of winning the House of Representatives, which will being the process of righting the ship of state.”

Watch: