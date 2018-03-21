In an interview with Dutch media, failed first female presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dismissed any talk that President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, might become the actual first female U.S. president:
Host: “Apparently Ivanka Trump wants to be the first female president of the United States…”
HRC: “That’s not going to happen.”
Host: “No?”
HRC: “No.”
But the host didn’t seem convinced that Hillary knew what she was talking about:
Host: “How come?”
HRC: “We don’t want any more inexperienced Trumps in the White House.”
Host: I think that normally I would like to believe what you’re saying but I’ve also learned after these elections that things that we don’t expect to happen sometimes do happen.”
HRC: “Well, that’s true. But, you know — fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. And I think the American people have seen for themselves what happens when a reality TV candidate wins.”
Hillary then went on to predict that Dems would win the House of Representatives come November:
HRC: “And I really believe there’s an enormous amount of pent up energy to take our country back away from the Trump administration. And I believe we have a very good chance of winning the House of Representatives, which will being the process of righting the ship of state.”
Watch:
When asked whether Ivanka Trump will make good on her desire to become the 1st female President of the United States, Hillary Clinton did not miss a beat in this brilliant dead-pan. HRC has emerged post-election as the voice of the Resistance IMHO. Whether people admit it or not. pic.twitter.com/19hCGJoalt
— Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) March 14, 2018