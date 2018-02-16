Florida Governor Rick Scott and Senator Marco Rubio unloaded on the FBI today over the agency’s admission that it mishandled a tip on school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

First up, here’s Gov. Scott calling for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign:

Gov. Rick Scott: FBI director needs to resign for failing to heed warnings about Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter pic.twitter.com/M1EwAbCre3 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 16, 2018

And here’s Sen. Rubio calling for a House and Senate investigation into what went wrong:

INBOX: RUBIO: FBI UTTERLY FAILED VICTIMS OF FLORIDA SHOOTING Rubio: “Both the House and Senate need to immediately initiate their own investigations into the FBI’s protocols for ensuring tips from the public about potential killers are followed through.” pic.twitter.com/FsiOnUaJ28 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 16, 2018

Dem Sen. Bill Nelson, who would be Scott’s opponent if he decides to run for the Senate, echoed Rubio and called for an investigation as well:

.@SenBillNelson does not echo Scott call for FBI director to resign: pic.twitter.com/StHdgt0VWR — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) February 16, 2018

As we told you earlier, the FBI admitted to mishandling a tip on January 5 that could have alerted authorities to Cruz’s intentions:

Oh man. Per the FBI: On Jan 5, the FBI public tipline got a call with info "about (Parkland, FL School shooter) Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting." pic.twitter.com/sbMaXi7HxQ — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 16, 2018

And AG Jeff Sessions has already ordered a review into what went wrong:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement Friday imploring people to alert law enforcement if they spot warning signs of a possible attack and announced an "immediate review of process" at the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept https://t.co/MKlk2ZvM1U pic.twitter.com/nKIsmD27sr — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 16, 2018

***

