Florida Governor Rick Scott and Senator Marco Rubio unloaded on the FBI today over the agency’s admission that it mishandled a tip on school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

First up, here’s Gov. Scott calling for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign:

And here’s Sen. Rubio calling for a House and Senate investigation into what went wrong:

Trending

Dem Sen. Bill Nelson, who would be Scott’s opponent if he decides to run for the Senate, echoed Rubio and called for an investigation as well:

As we told you earlier, the FBI admitted to mishandling a tip on January 5 that could have alerted authorities to Cruz’s intentions:

And AG Jeff Sessions has already ordered a review into what went wrong:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: marco rubioNikolas CruzRick Scott