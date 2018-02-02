Rep. Devin Nunes just finished up a must watch interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on his now infamous memo. Full clip here:

Excerpts:

On coordination with the White House: No.

Nunes flatly denies "coordinating" with the White House and President Trump's lawyers "on the release of this memo" pic.twitter.com/kkomT2e85v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2018

Nunes admitted he never actually read the FISA application. That was Rep. Trey Gowdy’s job:

.@BretBaier asks Devin Nunes if he read the actual FISA applications:

"No, I didn't," he says.

Says he sent Trey Gowdy to do that job. — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) February 2, 2018

Devin Nunes tells Fox News he has not read the FISA application used to source the memo released today. Instead, House Oversight Chair Trey Gowdy, who he says helped write it, did. — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) February 2, 2018

Nunes said that he wrote the memo alongside Rep. Gowdy and two staffers. However, Gowdy was the only person who saw the underlying FISA applications because "he has a long career as a federal prosecutor," Nunes said. — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) February 2, 2018

Nunes went on to say that Dems are lying about if the FISA court was told of the political motives behind the dossier:

.@DevinNunes says on Fox that Dems are lying when they say FISA courts were told some sources had political motivations. Memo disputes. — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 2, 2018

Nunes disputes House intel Dem Swalwell's statement earlier that it was disclosed to the FISA court that part of the evidence for Page warrant was from a politically motivated source. BAIER: True?

NUNES: No. — Jenna Lifhits (@jlifhits) February 2, 2018

Nunes said “very little” of the Steele dossier has been corroborated:

Nunes: "Very little" of the Steele dossier has been corroborated. — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 2, 2018

On Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein:

Nunes says Rosenstein, Sessions and Wray "have work to do," says they've been "unwilling" to admit they have a problem — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) February 2, 2018

Nunes on whether Rosenstein should be fired: "That's not my decision." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 2, 2018

Nunes on DAG Rod Rosentein: “I like him personally and I think he can fix the problems at DOJ.” — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) February 2, 2018

On Carter Page:

"I don't believe somebody like Mr. Page should be a target of the FBI," Nunes says — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) February 2, 2018

Asked by Fox News what he left out of the House Intelligence memo released, Devin Nunes says "The only area that I am familiar with that we left out would be the history of Carter Page." Which seems relevant. — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) February 2, 2018

"They wouldn't have received a warrant without the dossier," Nunes says — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) February 2, 2018

Get the popcorn — there is another memo!

Devin Nunes: “This is just the first memo. There will be another one dealing specifically with the State Department’s role in all of this.” — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 2, 2018

Nunes hinted that he’s OK with the McCabe transcript and Dem memos getting released:

Nunes says he would not mind going through the process to publicly release the transcript behind the controversial McCabe point in the memo. — Jenna Lifhits (@jlifhits) February 2, 2018

As for Trey Gowdy, he took some heat today after he said nothing in the Nunes memo discredited the Mueller investigation:

It is important for the American public to know if the dossier was paid for by another candidate, used in court pleadings, vetted before it was used, vetted after it was used, and whether all relevant facts were shared with the tribunal approving of the FISA application. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) February 2, 2018

While this memo raises serious concerns with the FISA process, I have been and remain confident in the overwhelming majority of the men and women serving at the FBI and DOJ. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) February 2, 2018

As I have said repeatedly, I also remain 100 percent confident in Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The contents of this memo do not – in any way – discredit his investigation. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) February 2, 2018

Well, since Nunes had Gowdy actually read the FISA application, then maybe it’s Gowdy who we should be listening to?

***