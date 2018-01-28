In a viral tweet from early Sunday morning, celebrity chef José Andrés accused Ivanka Trump of keeping him out of an exclusive party at a restaurant in D.C. owned by another celebrity chef following the black tie Alfalfa Club dinner.

Andrés directed his tweet at the restaurant’s owner, Franco Nuschese and he made sure to tag the Washington Post to let the paper know of how badly he was allegedly treated:

“Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself [email protected]

Well, be careful what you wish for, chef. The Washington Post did take note and discovered his claim was BS:

BUSTED!

You see, the party was invite-only and Andrés was, by his own admission, trying to crash it and got pissy when they wouldn’t let him in:

Andrés later thanked Ivanka for reaching out to clarify matters:

But he’s still pissed at not getting in:

So, when does the blue-check mob apologize to Ivanka, too?

