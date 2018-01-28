In a viral tweet from early Sunday morning, celebrity chef José Andrés accused Ivanka Trump of keeping him out of an exclusive party at a restaurant in D.C. owned by another celebrity chef following the black tie Alfalfa Club dinner.

Andrés directed his tweet at the restaurant’s owner, Franco Nuschese and he made sure to tag the Washington Post to let the paper know of how badly he was allegedly treated:

“Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself [email protected]”

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/iJ5wQM18Z6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

Well, be careful what you wish for, chef. The Washington Post did take note and discovered his claim was BS:

No, Ivanka Trump didn’t stop José Andrés from getting into a party. Here’s what really happened. https://t.co/RHBfiAZGZW — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 28, 2018

BUSTED!

You see, the party was invite-only and Andrés was, by his own admission, trying to crash it and got pissy when they wouldn’t let him in:

. @chefjoseandres, you are always welcome at @CafeMilanoDC when we are open and in fact, I will host you and toast to all your successes.I am sorry for the misunderstanding.Last night the restaurant was closed for a private Alfalfa Dinner after party…1/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

Of note, the dinner and after party are different guest lists. Also, Ivanka Trump had no role on determining event attendees. Franco 2/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

Andrés later thanked Ivanka for reaching out to clarify matters:

Thank you @IvankaTrump for reaching out. I believe now that you personally had nothing to do.

Let’s now work on what’s important: Immigration reform, where #DACADreamers and Undocumented citizens will become part of a strong USA. With secure borders. With economic growth.👍🏼 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

But he’s still pissed at not getting in:

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC and Franco for the apology. I understand was a “misunderstanding”. Still hard to understand why I was the only person not allowed in! Please people of @washingtondc keep supporting a great resturant institution. Now let’s all be friends. #USAforward — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

So, when does the blue-check mob apologize to Ivanka, too?

Reportedly, @chefjoseandres was kicked out of @CafeMilanoDC b/c @IvankaTrump felt uncomfortable. And Trump-fans have the gall to call other people “snowflakes”? If u can’t take the heat in Jose’s kitchen, do us all a favor, stay w/i confines of Trump property safe-zones. ❄️ https://t.co/gpUpzIjlKH — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 28, 2018

Washingtonians thinking of eating at Cafe Milano should know that it caters to Ivanka Trump by excluding anyone she doesn’t like. #GrabYourWallet https://t.co/UPHfo752cQ — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 28, 2018

Hey @chefjoseandres let’s open a brand new restaurant together right next to @CafeMilanoDC https://t.co/ZYdFYU2xVe — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 28, 2018

Ivanka Trump had the hero of the Puerto Rico hurricane thrown out of posh DC restaurant Cafe Milano because he makes her “uncomfortable.” Time to boycott @CafeMilanoDC https://t.co/TCFchETF2a — John Aravosis (@aravosis) January 28, 2018

After everything this man has done for #PuertoRico? You know how many told us he restored faith that US cares? How many first responders he helped? @IvankaTrump should step up and remedy, no? https://t.co/7Hh6IRRQ5W — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 28, 2018

This man is a hero. He should be the guest of honor at any event he attends. He does more to help more Americans, every hour, than @IvankaTrump has done in her life. https://t.co/yZG0g2MYDj — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) January 28, 2018

fwiw, @WCKitchen, founded by @chefjoseandres, does a remarkable job of feeding folks in Puerto Rico. Just curious, @CafeMilanoDC: do you? https://t.co/8OfTimBHdA — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) January 28, 2018

And on and on and on and on and on…

