Trick question … it was Sally Kohn:
Trump is kicking 200,000 Salvadorans out of the United States and forcing them back to a gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone.
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 9, 2018
Hmm…
What’s another term we could use to describe a “gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone”?
There's a word for places like that
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 13, 2018
So El Salvador is a "gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone" @sallykohn? What's another name for that? 🤔
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 13, 2018
Oh, we remember now:
I would describe that country as a shithole.
— Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 13, 2018
A "gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone" sounds like a shithole.
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 13, 2018
Cleanup aisle 3!
Newsflash: Most of the places people want to flee under temp protective status are undesirable for some reason. Doesn't mean the PEOPLE are undesirable, which is what Trump was saying!
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 11, 2018
But still wrong, Sally:
Except it literally was not what he was saying.
— Bradley Evans (@Bradley_rd_E) January 12, 2018