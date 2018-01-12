Trick question … it was Sally Kohn:

Trump is kicking 200,000 Salvadorans out of the United States and forcing them back to a gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone. https://t.co/7617vDOuK7 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 9, 2018

Hmm…

What’s another term we could use to describe a “gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone”?

There's a word for places like that https://t.co/1V0ZnOPqmz — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 13, 2018

So El Salvador is a “gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone” @sallykohn? What’s another name for that? 🤔 https://t.co/6abxgEJwJf — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 13, 2018

Oh, we remember now:

I would describe that country as a shithole. https://t.co/0Ybmh4ItyQ — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 13, 2018

A “gang violence-ravaged and impoverished disaster zone” sounds like a shithole. https://t.co/aD8TsELMXE — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 13, 2018

Cleanup aisle 3!

Newsflash: Most of the places people want to flee under temp protective status are undesirable for some reason. Doesn’t mean the PEOPLE are undesirable, which is what Trump was saying! https://t.co/q5uZr2a1UG — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 11, 2018

But still wrong, Sally: