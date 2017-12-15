Worried about North Korea? RELAX. Dennis “The Worm” Rodman is on it:

He’s going to win the Nobel Peace Prize, isn’t he?

And this might not be too far from the truth:

Nope — not weird at all:

Although not everyone, for some reason, is convinced that Rodman can save the day:

Earlier Rodman said Kim Jong-un is “probably a madman,” which is why he sent the “please don’t take what I’ve said out of context” tweet above:

