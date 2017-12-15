Worried about North Korea? RELAX. Dennis “The Worm” Rodman is on it:

Please don’t take what I’ve said out of context. I am friends w/ both @realDonaldTrump & Kim Jong Un and I believe in a positive future between us and North Korea. President Trump is the perfect leader for the job! I am sending love out to both & strongly believe both want PEACE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) December 15, 2017

He’s going to win the Nobel Peace Prize, isn’t he?

Going to be a hell of thing when it turns out Dennis Rodman is a CIA asset who helped set up a back channel that averted World War III https://t.co/1azhYMtC88 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 15, 2017

And this might not be too far from the truth:

He'd have more diplomatic heft than Tillerson. — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) December 15, 2017

Dennis Rodman could be the only thing standing between us and global annihilation. https://t.co/sW3vJCr7Vp — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) December 15, 2017

Nope — not weird at all:

it says a lot about 2017 that Dennis Rodman brokering peace between the US and NK isn't all that weird https://t.co/6gBoXCCrrK — Hugh Langley (@HughLangley) December 15, 2017

Although not everyone, for some reason, is convinced that Rodman can save the day:

I have never been more frightened in my professional career. https://t.co/iKPHguis4E — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 15, 2017

One minute to midnight https://t.co/GjpJOAlMBS — Benjamin Landy (@Ben_Landy) December 15, 2017

Earlier Rodman said Kim Jong-un is “probably a madman,” which is why he sent the “please don’t take what I’ve said out of context” tweet above:

Dennis Rodman says Kim Jong-un is ‘probably a madman’ as he opens up about meetings with the North Korean leader https://t.co/fFvuWW8MiJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 15, 2017

***

Related:

Will he stay there? Dennis Rodman reportedly heading back to North Korea https://t.co/9BPZmDG16w — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 12, 2017

'Angling for secretary of state'? Dennis Rodman tells Ted Cruz that Trump's 'about to fire your a**' https://t.co/rFz9Oxy4Zp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 26, 2016

'LET'S DO THIS'! Kingmaker Dennis Rodman gives 'great friend' Donald Trump his blessing http://t.co/VfTzIjfenY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 24, 2015