From yesterday’s New York Times, we discovered that anti-Trump forces at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) are possibly breaking Federal law by communicating with one another using “encrypted messaging apps.” Bonus? The group that’s doing this calls themselves “Dumbledore’s Army,” as in reference to the Harry Potter books:

Dorks:

At least they let everyone around them know *exactly* who they are:

Trending

Nailed it!

And it’s just like the founders envisioned!

And isn’t there any other book they read?

There is a solution for all of this:

And it sounds like Congress might be taking a look:

And in conclusion:

Evergreen.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CFPBDumbledore's ArmyHarry Potter