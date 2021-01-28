Just to follow up on our story from earlier today on broker Robinhood refusing to allow new buy orders on stocks being discussed on Reddit, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the move “unacceptable” and she wants to “know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit”:

This must be the unity everyone is talking about because Sen. Ted Cruz “fully” agrees with the socialist democrat from Queens:

Trending

Donald Trump Jr. is on board, too, although he didn’t mention Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in his tweet:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is calling for a hearing:

As is fellow Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan:

Welcome to 2021!

We really are living on a remarkable timeline right now:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCTed Cruz