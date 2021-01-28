It’s likely New York will lose a seat in the House next cycle and if Dems get to redraw the map, it’s big trouble for the NY GOP:

Here’s what the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman is hearing:

A blue state getting bluer in the House:

Trump-winning districts on Long Island could be targeted, too:

But in New York City, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler would be safe:

As would other majority-minority districts:

