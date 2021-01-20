Sen. Bernie Sanders arrived at the inauguration for Joe Biden wearing giant mittens and with an armful of what looks like mail. Is he off to the post office after this?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at inauguration wearing mittens.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/7RfdcNGFLM — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

And this is quickly becoming the meme of the day. Note, he’s wearing the same jacket in the other much-memed photo of the elderly socialist from Vermont:

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Some of the funnier ones we’ve seen:

When the opening band sucks pic.twitter.com/QyWkYSkW9r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders dropping in on the inauguration on the way to the post office and to Panera to pick up some lunch. pic.twitter.com/wHoYwHIK9x — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DmsFXuWQgG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 20, 2021

Always the bridesmaid… pic.twitter.com/iRgnBEuZW0 — Paul Bradley Carr (@paulbradleycarr) January 20, 2021

Everyone else is at the Inauguration. Bernie Sanders is at his grandson's soccer match. https://t.co/0qgPAqtoFk — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders out here like he just picked up the raffle tickets for church’s Friday fish fry pic.twitter.com/5crv9Bil1v — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2021

me going on dates during a panny pic.twitter.com/bchINP0c0q — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) January 20, 2021

***