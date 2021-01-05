NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced that there will be an oversight hearing on January 12 to “determine if the city is doing everything in its power to safely and efficiently vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly as possible”:

There’s no rush or anything:

Shouldn’t New Yorkers also be “rightly concerned about the slow pace” of government oversight?

Take all the time you need, guys:

Now, compare this to Israel where they’re literally taking pizza delivery guys off the street to use up doses that are about to expire:

But it’s not just the NYC Council that is slow. Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio are busy pointing fingers at each other:

Does anyone in NY have a clue?

The latest is that vaccine delivery is slow because people are refusing it:

The same thing is being reported in Miami. . .

. . .and all over the country:

Sheesh.

