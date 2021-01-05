NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced that there will be an oversight hearing on January 12 to “determine if the city is doing everything in its power to safely and efficiently vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly as possible”:

New Yorkers are rightly concerned about the slow pace of the vaccine rollout so far. We will hold an oversight hearing on Tuesday, January 12 to determine if the city is doing everything in its power to safely and efficiently vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly as possible. — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) January 4, 2021

There’s no rush or anything:

Nothing like government moving at the speed of smell. “We have an emergency.”

“Schedule a hearing next week.” https://t.co/kAgxgxF7fE — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 5, 2021

Shouldn’t New Yorkers also be “rightly concerned about the slow pace” of government oversight?

"Time is of the essence, and we haven't a moment to lose. Thus, we will hold an oversight hearing a week from tomorrow." https://t.co/Y1vd8sMFaT — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 4, 2021

Take all the time you need, guys:

Please do take your time. https://t.co/JtBtZEUDMQ — Andrew Stuttaford (@AStuttaford) January 5, 2021

Now, compare this to Israel where they’re literally taking pizza delivery guys off the street to use up doses that are about to expire:

Israel: Hey pizza delivery guy we have an extra vaccine here you go. NYC Dems: You will get 40% of your student debt forgiven if you start a nonprofit dedicated to vaccine roll-out in underserved areas for three years. https://t.co/MecK2rUNsL — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 5, 2021

But it’s not just the NYC Council that is slow. Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio are busy pointing fingers at each other:

'Arrogance': De Blasio slams Cuomo's vaccine rollout fine threat https://t.co/ZI4iGHujOC pic.twitter.com/pVkiOCRYsn — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2021

Does anyone in NY have a clue?

Cuomo says he's going to stop using the hospitals that are slow on vaccination and keep using the hospitals "that are better at doing it." NYC Health+Hospitals facilities, identified as slow yesterday, mostly serve lower-income, minority neighborhoods. — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) January 5, 2021

"We have plenty of hospitals," he says. How many hospitals does he think are necessary to vaccinate 20 million people twice? — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) January 5, 2021

"Going forward, we'll just distribute it to the hospitals that do a better job." — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) January 5, 2021

The latest is that vaccine delivery is slow because people are refusing it:

Wow. Part of the delay in administering vaccine doses has to do with people not taking it. In New York: About *30%* of people offered the vaccine have declined to take it, per mayor Bill de Blasio — Shelly Banjo (@sbanjo) January 5, 2021

The same thing is being reported in Miami. . .

We're getting some discouraging numbers on vaccine interest from Miami-Dade's Fire Department. Firefighters and paramedics of all ages are to be vaccinated first under @GovRonDeSantis plan. But relatively few in Miami-Dade were willing, per county stats https://t.co/RE0CGFzB3b pic.twitter.com/1VSoOULc76 — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) January 5, 2021

. . .and all over the country:

More nursing homes are getting the Covid-19 vaccine, but a recent survey found nearly 72% of certified nursing assistants don’t want to be vaccinated. One Georgia company is offering staffers who take the shot a free breakfast at Waffle House. https://t.co/O3wgE8zzeE — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 2, 2021

Sheesh.

***