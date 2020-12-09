Two NHS staffers who were given the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine suffered allergic reactions, prompting a new warning to the general population:

The two people who suffered an allergic reaction after receiving the Covid vaccine on Tuesday were NHS staff, it has been confirmed https://t.co/pB4VBNnyJh — LBC News (@LBCNews) December 9, 2020

June Raine reveals MHRA were last night "looking at two case reports of allergic reactions" to the Pfizer jab. "We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature but if we need to strengthen our advice… we get that advice to the field immediately.” — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) December 9, 2020

Regulators are now telling people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions to avoid the vaccine at this time:

BREAKING: UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, after two people who had the jab on Tuesday had allergic reactions.#5News — Channel 5 News (@5_News) December 9, 2020

From the advisory: “Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline auto-injector) should not receive the vaccine”:

The MHRA advice states: “Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline auto-injector) should not receive the vaccine." — Channel 5 News (@5_News) December 9, 2020

And they’re advising to only give the vaccine at a location with “resuscitation facilities”:

This applies to people with a history of anaphylaxis or who have been advised to carry a adrenaline autoinjector. Vaccination should only be carried out in places with resuscitation facilities, MHRA says https://t.co/zAN5nUW1yQ — Chris Smyth (@Smyth_Chris) December 9, 2020

According to reports, these two staffers did have a “history of allergies”: