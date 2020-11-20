Joe Biden, who turned 78 today, butchered the common Spanish phrase, “mi casa, tu casa” (or, in the formal, “mi casa, su casa”) during his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi this afternoon.

It’s not, “mi casa, you casa,” Joe:

Biden tells Pelosi and Schumer at their meeting in Delaware: "In my Oval Office…mi casa, you casa." "I’m gonna need you." — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 20, 2020

Watch:

President-Elect Joe Biden to Speaker Pelosi: "In my Oval Office, mi casa, you casa. I'm going to need you. I hope we're going to spend a lot of time together." pic.twitter.com/OkJB1xIM9v — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

“This country is soooooooo f***ed”:

This is reminiscent of the time that then-President Obama wished the White House press corps a “happy cinco de quatro” on the day before “Cinco de Mayo”:

For Obama fans "Happy Cinco de Cuatro". 😉 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) May 5, 2012

