The latest numbers from Arizona are in and President Trump has cut Joe Biden’s lead to 29,861 votes:

AZ Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 49.72% (1,604,067 votes)

Trump (R): 48.8% (1,574,206 votes) Biden Margin: +29,861 (-6,974)

Estimated: > 95% votes in More results here: https://t.co/7CxbLsQ3gY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 7, 2020

But President Trump will need to do better than this to catch Biden as counting resumes tomorrow:

71,932 ballots dropped from Maricopa Biden: 31,433 (43.6%)

Trump: 38,388 (53.4%) — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 7, 2020

It’s estimated that President Trump needs to win 58% of the remaining votes to win the state:

Breaking: big move for Trump in #Arizona:

72,000 more votes counted, and Trump wins 55% of them, cutting Biden's lead in AZ to 29,861.

Trump advisor tells us POTUS still believes he can win AZ.

But he needs to win 58% of remaining votes there & he's falling short. — SovernNation (@SovernNation) November 7, 2020

And here’s what we think are left to count:

🚨Update from Maricopa (Arizona) on remaining ballots: Estimated early ballots left to process/tabulate: 72,000

Estimated provisional ballots left to process: 15,000

Estimated number of early ballots left to verify: 5,000 *The AP and FOX News already called Arizona for Biden. — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) November 7, 2020

