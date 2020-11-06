Breaking news out of Nevada where U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon just denied a request for an injunction sought by the Republican party in Nevada that had asked the court to stop Clark County from “using a machine to verify signatures o\f mail-in ballots” as well as an injunction to “alter observer access rules”:

Judge Gordon said, “I don’t think the plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success”:

This is a defeat for the Trump campaign:

In his ruling, Judge Gordon cited a recent opinion of Justice Brett Kavanaugh “strongly suggesting district judges should not interfere in state election practices”:

He wants state judges to handle the matter:

This didn’t go as planned:

Ouch:

***

