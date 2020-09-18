After mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for about five minutes, Twitter is now discussing the chances that President Donald Trump gets a nominee through the Senate before the election.

But that’s going to be a challenge as Sen. Lisa Murkowski just said she will not vote on any replacement until after election day:

Sen. Susan Collins, you’re next:

She’s said previously that she wouldn’t seat a Supreme Court Justice in October:

And Sen. Chuck Grassley has said similar things:

Which makes Sen. Mitt Romeny the most crucial vote? Wow:

And it’s not even clear yet what Sen. Mitch McConnell might do:

To be continued. . .

