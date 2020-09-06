The California National Guard rescued hundreds of people trapped at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in central California as a fast-moving wildfire swept through the area:

In total, 224 people were rescued from the blaze:

Earlier in the night, they were told to shelter-in-place at the reservoir and, if needed, jump into the water to avoid the flames:

Photos and video of the scene were horrifying:

