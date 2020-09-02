In July, Monmouth had the race in Pennsylvania as Joe Biden 53%, Donald Trump 40%:
Monmouth poll:
Pennsylvania, registered voters
Joe Biden 53%
Donald Trump 40%
But the latest poll shows the 13-point lead is now gone and President Trump is within the margin of error:
New @MonmouthPoll has race in PA tightening significantly — within margin of error.
Among registered voters:
Biden 49 %
Trump 45
(+/- 4.9)
Aug 28-31, 400 PA voters
Mid-July Biden had 53, Trump 40. Since then Trump has gained with men and younger voters.
So, was the July poll just really, really bad or the race has tightened this much?
Monmouth poll shows the race in Pennsylvania has tightened up by a net 9 percentage points
Today: Biden 49%, Trump 45% (MOE: 4.9%)
July Biden over Trump, 53-40%.https://t.co/FtU26JjwKT
Biden leads under different scenarios, but these are also within the margin of error:
2/ Poll has 2 likely voter turnout models —
High turnout LV:
Biden 49
Trump 46
Low turnout LV:
Biden 48
Trump 47
Both within margin of error
And Joe Biden’s favorability isn’t that much better than the president’s:
3/ Biden favorable/unfavorable
48/46
Trump 44/51
45% of registered voters say Trump has done a good job handling coronavirus; 53% say he has done a bad job. https://t.co/TN0t9sgjzA
