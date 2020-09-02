In July, Monmouth had the race in Pennsylvania as Joe Biden 53%, Donald Trump 40%:

Monmouth poll: Pennsylvania, registered voters Joe Biden 53%

Donald Trump 40% — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

But the latest poll shows the 13-point lead is now gone and President Trump is within the margin of error:

New @MonmouthPoll has race in PA tightening significantly — within margin of error. Among registered voters:

Biden 49 %

Trump 45

(+/- 4.9) Aug 28-31, 400 PA voters Mid-July Biden had 53, Trump 40. Since then Trump has gained with men and younger voters. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 2, 2020

So, was the July poll just really, really bad or the race has tightened this much?

Monmouth poll shows the race in Pennsylvania has tightened up by a net 9 percentage points Today: Biden 49%, Trump 45% (MOE: 4.9%) July Biden over Trump, 53-40%.https://t.co/FtU26JjwKT — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 2, 2020

Biden leads under different scenarios, but these are also within the margin of error:

2/ Poll has 2 likely voter turnout models — High turnout LV:

Biden 49

Trump 46 Low turnout LV:

Biden 48

Trump 47 Both within margin of error — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 2, 2020

And Joe Biden’s favorability isn’t that much better than the president’s:

3/ Biden favorable/unfavorable

48/46 Trump 44/51 45% of registered voters say Trump has done a good job handling coronavirus; 53% say he has done a bad job. https://t.co/TN0t9sgjzA — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 2, 2020

